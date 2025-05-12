School board to vote on performance-based pathway for high school graduation, May 13

The Edmonds School Board of Directors is scheduled to vote on a board policy for performance-based pathways to high school graduation on May 13.

The State Board of Education created a new performance-based pathway option to help students meet the graduation pathway requirement. To offer the option, the district must adopt a policy and develop procedures that define its implementation. The proposed policy follows the Washington State School Directors’s model.

Other items scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting are:

– Approval of emergency waiver requests from the 2024-2025 school year due to power outages from storms.

– Approval of a purchase and sale agreement for a remaining parcel of land located at the 400 block of 4th Avenue North, Edmonds.

– The first reading, with no action taken, of a revised board policy. “Child abuse, neglect and exploitation” is now “Child abuse and neglect.” Language has also been added to explain that corporal punishment by parents, within bounds, is not considered abuse.

– Representatives from Sno-King School Retirees will honor scholarship recipients.

– A celebration for the Meadowdale Players for their production of Eurydice being selected to perform on the mainstage at the International Thespian Festival in June.

– A student presentation on Project SEARCH, a one-year internship program designed to help students with disabilities transition from high school to employment.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.