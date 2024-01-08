School board to receive update Jan. 9 on the Scriber Place housing project 

Housing Hope, an Everett-based nonprofit focused on promoting and providing affordable housing, is scheduled to update the Edmonds School Board Jan. 9 on the Scriber Place Project.

The project’s goal is to provide stable housing for Edmonds School District families.

Newly elected Edmonds School Board Director Hawk Cramer will take his oath of office during the Jan. 9 Edmonds School Board meeting.

Superintendent Rebecca Miner will administer the oath of office for Cramer, who ran unopposed to fill the District 3 position vacated by the retirement of Director Gary Noble.

Also scheduled for the Jan. 9 meeting is a single reading and approval of the memorandum of agreement between Pacific Northwest College Credit Consortium and Edmonds School District for CTE Dual Credit articulation development, management and maintenance.

The Pacific Northwest College Credit (PNWCC) Consortium is a partnership of business, labor, community and education that strives to prepare students to successfully advance from high school through postsecondary education into the world of work.

As a member of the PNWCC consortium, the Edmonds School District Career and Technical Education (CTE) department pays an annual membership fee. This covers services and support in the development, management and maintenance of CTE Dual Credit agreements between regional college partners and multiple district CTE programs and courses following state and federal CTE program requirements.

In addition, the board is scheduled to hold a second reading and approve revisions to district policy on student discipline.

The changes will revise the term “emergency expulsion” to the term “emergency removal.” There are no changes between the first and second readings.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett






