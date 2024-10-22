School board to discuss grading practices resolution Oct. 22

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled to discuss secondary grading practices during its Oct. 22 meeting.
If a resolution is created, it will appear on an upcoming board agenda for a vote.
Also scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting:
– A celebration for the Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood High School’s robotics teams.
– A presentation by Chase Lake Elementary School students and principal.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.
You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.
To view the meeting agenda, click here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.