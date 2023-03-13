School board set March 14 to approve Supt. Miner’s contract, elementary playground updates

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is set to begin its Tuesday, March 14 meeting with a celebration of the district’s six new national board-certified teachers as well as thank the recent district retirees.

Also on the agenda is the approval of Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner’s contract with the district. Miner was chosen to be the district’s permanent superintendent at the board’s Feb. 8 meeting.

Additionally, the board is expected to approve two contracts with Gametime Inc. for playground updates at Sherwood and Hilltop elementary schools.

The board is also set to approve numerous policy updates on its consent agenda.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.