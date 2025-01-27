School board scheduled Jan. 28 to review, vote on highly capable program plan and allotment

The Edmonds School Board at its Jan. 28 meeting is scheduled to review and vote on the district’s annual highly capable program plan and allotment.

The authorization for an architecture selection agreement with Mahlum Architecture for the new middle school project is also scheduled for a single reading and vote.

The following items are scheduled for a first reading with no action taken:

– Resolution #25-04: Authorization to increase the Workers’ Compensation Revolving Fund imprest account balance.

– Equivalency Credit Opportunities: The proposed updates provide clearer guidance on the value and use of equivalency courses in meeting graduation requirements.

– Revised Board Policy 2190 – Highly Capable Programs: The proposed policy revisions adjust the language used to describe students receiving highly capable services, replacing the term “selected” with “qualified,” “identified” or “placed,” as appropriate to the context.

– Revised Board Policy 3246 – Restraint, Isolation and Other Uses of Reasonable Force: The proposed changes to the policy primarily involve updating the legal references cited. District staff have also drafted an accompanying procedure.

Items scheduled for a second reading with a vote for approval:

– Revised Board Policy 3131 – Transfers: This policy outlines the process for families to request a transfer for their student to attend a school that is not their designated geographic attendance area. No changes were made between the first and second reading.

– Revised Board Policy 3140 – Release of Resident Students: Policy 3140 outlines the process for families to request to be released from Edmonds School District to attend another school district in Washington. The updates include replacing the term “parent” with “family” and providing clearer definitions of the approval process requirements and expectations. No changes were made between the first and second reading.

– Revised Board Policy 3141 – Nonresident Students: The Nonresident Student Policy outlines the process for families outside of the Edmonds School District to request a transfer to attend a school within the district. The updates include replacing the term “parent” with “family” and providing clearer definitions of the approval process requirements and expectations. There were no changes between the first and second readings.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.