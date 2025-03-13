School board recognizes Edmonds-Woodway student athletes for making history twice

The Edmonds School Board of Directors recognized two historic events for Edmonds-Woodway High School student athletes during the March 11 Winter Sports recognition.

“They walked up like a wall, and I couldn’t see anything,” Student Advisor Scarlett Luo said of the Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball team members when they received their award.

“A wall” may be a good description of the young men. Athletic Director Angie McGuire said the team had the most formidable defense of the season because they got “into the spaces other teams want to go.”

McGuire said the Warriors ended their season with 26 wins and three losses and finished second in the state, the highest ranking for any EWHS basketball program in school history.

But the boys’ basketball team wasn’t the only one making history for the school.

Hannah Baldock was recognized as the first Edmonds-Woodway girls wrestling state champion and the first to reach 100 career wins and 72 career pins.

McGuire praised all the student-athletes from each high school for their hard work and dedication to their sports.

The student-athletes recognized during Tuesday’s board meeting were:

Edmonds-Woodway High:

– Hannah Baldock – Girls Wrestling

– Cam Hiatt – Boys Basketball

Lynnwood High:

– Venus Hernandez – Girls Wrestling

– Evan Calkins – Boys Swimming

– Alex Lee – Boys Swimming

– Caleb Schnitzius – Boys Swimming

– Ryan Tang – Boys Swimming

Meadowdale High:

– Kyairra Roussin – Girls Basketball

– Audrey Lucas – Girls Basketball

– Chris Ramirez – Boys Wrestling

Mountlake Terrace High:

– Rosechelle Obare – Girls Wrestling

– Neela Lopez Hernandez – Girls Wrestling

– Isaac Williams – Boys Wrestling

In other business, the board of directors approved revised policy 6970—Naming Schools, Facilities, and Teams and Use of School Mascots, Images, or Logos.

The update specifies that new district buildings and facilities will be named after the geographic characteristics of the area in which the facility is located.

No changes were made between the first and second reading.

The board also approved Great Western Installations for the Hazelwood Elementary Playground Equipment Project.

The 2024 bond will pay for the $531,854.03 needed to replace the 25-year-old playground equipment with a modern, ADA-inclusive play structure. Completion of the playground is scheduled for Aug. 31, 2025.

During public comment, Mountlake Terrace High School Indigenous Student Union and Urban Native Education Alliance members submitted a resolution for the board to incorporate a curriculum that teaches about the boarding schools many tribal members were forced to attend, where they had their language and culture replaced with English and Western beliefs.

The speakers also wanted to recognize Sept. 30 as Every Child Matters Day, also known as Orange Shirt Day, in remembrance and tribute to boarding school survivors and victims.

The next school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.