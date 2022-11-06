School board Nov. 8 set to vote on revised freedom of speech policy

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 8, meeting is set to adopt the revised board policy for freedom of expression as well as receive a legislative update.

After the first reading of the freedom of expression policy at its Oct. 25 meeting, the board requested some changes before it approved the revisions.

The revision was to add the following language:

“However, as has been the practice and policy for decades in the Edmonds School District,

there shall be no administrative prior review of school-sponsored student media unless

school officials have a demonstrable concern that the student media contains prohibited

speech as defined by 28A.600.027(2).”

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.