School board June 27 set to hold public hearing on draft 2023-24 budget

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, June 27 meeting to hold a public hearing on the district’s proposed 2023-2024 budget.
Comments on the budget will be accepted in written format, remotely via the Zoom Webinar, or in person at the board meeting.
Other items on the agenda include a proclamation acknowledging Pride Month, approval of labor contracts and a celebration for teacher Vince DeMiero and his Mountlake Terrace High School journalism students who received a First Amendment Press Freedom Award from the Journalism Education Association.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can access the livestream at this link.
You can see the complete agenda here.
