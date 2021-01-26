School board Jan. 26 set to approve completion program for dropout students, celebrate MHS play

Aiming to support those who have not completed high school, the Edmonds District Board of Directors will vote at its Jan. 26 business meeting on a proposal to partner with an organization that works to help those who dropped out of school get their high school diploma.

Under miscellaneous consent items — which are agenda topics that might require discussion before voting — the board will vote to approve a memorandum of understanding between the district and Grad Alliance, which works to re-engage students who have dropped out of school and offers them a flexible and supportive online learning program to help them complete and graduate high school.

Last September, the board unanimously voted to approve a one-year contract with Grad Alliance. The proposed agreement outlines the terms of this arrangement. The agreement is for the 2020-21 school year.

Also on the consent agenda, the board will vote on a proposed addendum to the Coaches 2020-21 Memorandum of Understanding regarding hourly pay for coaches overseeing outdoor conditioning sessions.

Earlier this month, the district announced it would allow for student athletes to attend outdoor conditioning sessions. The proposal identifies safety measures regarding COVID-19 prevention guidelines and what is required for students to participate.

Next, the board will vote on whether to apply for membership with E&I Cooperative Services to utilize their competitively bid contracts. Under state law, local government agencies may use another agency’s contract for purchases or public works, a process known as “piggybacking”.

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is a non-profit organization focused on serving education and related facilities by offering solutions and services through a diverse portfolio of competitively solicited contracts. There are no costs or obligations to participate with E&I Cooperative Services.

According to the Jan. 26 meeting’s agenda, the board will also consider approving the pay rates for classified hourly staff and substitutes to meet current state levels At the start of the new year, the state minimum wage was raised to $13.69 for several hourly staff positions. Additionally, the pay rate for the Foreign Language Interpreter Position was increased to $25.

In addition, during the meeting, the board will hold a celebration recognizing the Meadowdale High School Theater Department’s production, “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realm.” According to the agenda, the play is “an excellent window into the life of high school students, especially those who tend to be marginalized. It is hard hitting and speaks to students in their current vernacular.”

The play is rated PG 13 for the “mild adult themes” “coarse language” double entendre and innuendo, with the subject matter of homosexuality, cyberbullying and fitting in.

Also, district leaders are scheduled to receive an update on how early learning education is implementing remote learning. The presentation will cover Alderwood Early Childhood Center (AECC), Madrona K-8’s Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DHH) Program for preschoolers, Edmonds Family PreK, and more.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board will accept written comments only until further notice. Virtual public comments can be submitted prior to the meeting by clicking here.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 and can be streamed live on the district’s Youtube channel. For additional information on attending board meetings and to view the meeting’s agenda, click here.