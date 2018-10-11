School Board honors calendar art winners, receives update on Lynnwood Place Phase 2

1 of 2

Attendance was at standing-room-only capacity at Tuesday night’s Edmonds School Board meeting as family and friends came to celebrate the winners of the 2018-2019 calendar art contest. Fifty pieces of art were chosen from more than 1,000 submissions, said Kimberlee Armstrong, executive director of equity and public relations.

“It’s great to be able to showcase such amazing artists,” she said. “We have at least one from every school and one from every grade. It’s a nice cross-section of student talent.”

Also on the school board’s agenda was an update on Lynnwood Place Phase 2, on site of former Lynnwood High School next to the Lynnwood Costco. Stewart Mhyre, executive director of business and operations, said Home Depot will begin development for a new store on the site’s east side, pending City of Lynnwood approval.

Scott Mummer, the site developing coordinator for Home Depot, highlighted for the school board the opportunities that a new Home Depot could bring to the community. These include jobs for Lynnwood residents, since Home Depot employees 150 to 200 associates per store. The new store could also provide potential career opportunities for students, as more than 90 percent of Home Depot’s store leaders began as hourly associates.

Most of Home Depot’s associates “advance through the store and go up the chain to become store manager or district manager and end up in corporate,” Mummer said.

In addition to job opportunities, Mummer said the company tries to focus on helping to house veterans, responding to disasters, training military members in a trade and, overall, giving back to the community.

“Each store manager has a fund that they utilize for the local community outreach,” he said.

Steve Malsam, a developer with Wakefield Properties, LLC, said because the retail market is changing, it is difficult to find retailers with enough financial stability to invest in the project. Malsam, who reached out to Home Depot about potentially building on the site, said because the site is a legacy property for the school district — which will receive money annually — it is important to ensure the new business there is successful. Malsam is also overseeing the development of a new 500-plus apartment complex on the site.

“We’re looking forward to working with the City of Lynnwood,” he said. “We’re looking forward to bringing something fantastic to the Lynnwood Place site.”

Other items on the meeting’s agenda included a report on the 2018-2019 Principal Learning Network from assistant superintendents Justin Irish and Greg Schwab. According to the report, the hope is to “identify, access, collect and analyze existing and new data about students and families, teachers/other adult practice, and one’s own leadership practice that pinpoint inequitable learning experience and their multiple contributors.”

Irish said they want to focus on all areas of learning, looking at the students’ needs, interest and similar demographics.

“We’re training and providing support for principals to do deep dives in data,” he said. “Not just student-learning data; data about practices, data about what teachers are doing or not doing, what leaders and families are doing and not doing.”

Irish said the plan this year is to identify problems and solutions, and then take action by spring.

“We are working to understand systems, root problems and pinpoint the inevitable outcomes that are happening with our students,” he said.

— Story and photos by Cory Sexton