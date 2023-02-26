School board Feb. 28 to consider policy updates, including one on remote work

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, will hear recommendations for policy updates and receive a presentation from College Place Elementary School.

College Place Elementary is scheduled to bring kindergarteners and first-grade Dual Language Program students to the board meeting. Principal Carla Carrizosa will make a presentation on the school’s improvement plan goal to improve literacy.

In other business, the school board will hear reports on district graduation rates and the district’s budget. It will consider some proposals that would make language changes to existing policies and add more specific guidelines for remote work. The policy would officially recognize that some assignments can be done remotely but that “remote work is not available for employees who provide direct services to students and families.” It also states that remote work requests will be evaluated to ensure that working remotely will not reduce the efficiency of the district or department.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.