School board Feb. 14 set to approve affirmative action plan, update district policies

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is set to discuss and approve the Edmonds School District Affirmative Action Plan for 2021-2026 at its Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting.

Affirmative action plans outline the programs, policies and procedures for proactively recruiting, hiring, training and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities and veterans to ensure that all individuals have equal opportunities in employment.

While the plan is now two years old, it is the responsibility of each superintendent – or designee in the absence of a superintendent – to approve the plan under their leadership.

In addition, the board is scheduled to adopt revised board policies 2418, 4200, 4210 and 6700, which include topics such as a waiver for high school graduation credits, parent and family engagement, the regulation of dangerous weapons on school property and physical education, respectively.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.