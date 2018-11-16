Board considers new secondary school scheduling; honors work of Bicycle Club’s Peter Hallson

The Edmonds School Board Tuesday night reviewed new secondary school class-scheduling models that could potentially be implemented in the Edmonds School District.

At the Nov. 13 board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab presented multiple new schedule models that could potentially lead to more students graduating and allowfor more room for electives in students’ schedules.

“We want to make sure we have a scheduling model that is equitable for all students that doesn’t require them to go outside of the school day, taking a zero in their last-period class, taking an eLearning class or some other outside credit-earning opportunity to get additional credit,” Schwab said.

This comes in response to the 24-credit graduation requirements, which were increased from 22 credits in 2015. Schwab, who is leading a task force of parents, teachers, students and administrators, said the task force is looking at recent failure rates and at other schools in the region that are changing their schedule model or have already.

According to the Association of Washington School Principals, about one third of schools in the region already have changed their bell schedule or are pursuing such a change. Another one-third of districts do not have to change their schedule model to fit the 24-credit requirements.

The current Edmonds School District scheduling model is a six-period day, which gives students a chance to take six classes a day for four years, resulting in 24 credits. However, there is little room for error should a student fall behind. The task force is currently looking at five other models.

Schwab said other key factors that would have to be considered should a schedule change occur.

“Any schedule model we consider will have to consider transportation and whether or not in can accommodate the schedule model we select,” he said. “Each model increases our day by 15 to 20 minutes.”

Information gathered by the task force led by Schwab will be presented to the Edmonds School Board of Directors in spring 2019. Schwab said that should a change occur, it would not be until the 2020 school year.

The school board also heard from Schwab and two Meadowdale High School teachers who led an equity summit on Oct. 24. The summit offered a wide range of workshops sessions that were inclusive and representative of the diverse needs and interests of the student body.

“By intentionally bringing in multiple cultural perspectives, students engaged with partners form our community,” said Melissa Boswell, a physical education teacher. “Various perspectives of our student body were highlighted, and students were given a space to listen and talk.”

Students shared and heard stories from others about their struggles with adversity, be it race, homelessness or LGBTQ issues.

“This event gave space for these important stories to be told and be heard,” Boswell said.

The school board also recognized Edmonds resident Peter Hallson for his work with the Cascade Bicycle Club’s Let’s Go curriculum, which teaches district elementary school children bicycle-riding skills and bike safety. Hallson is a group leader at the club.

“Peter is a role model for healthy living and riding a bike safely on the roads,” said Jenni McCloughan, district health and fitness coordinator.

Hallson began the initiative to get students involved in learning to ride bikes safely nine years ago. Not only did he organize meetings and seek grant funding, he also assisted in training the district’s physical education teachers regarding bicycle skills and safety.

“Peter Hallson was the person to make all this happen for our students and we want to acknowledge this community volunteer for all that he has done to make this a reality in the Edmonds School District,” McCloughan said.

The school board also began the review of new Edmonds School District Policy changes. There are total of 27 policies proposed, ranging from dress code to cell phone policies. You can review the draft policies as part of the school board agenda here.

— Story and photo by Cody Sexton