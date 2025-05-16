School board approves performance-based pathway for graduation

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors during its May 13 meeting unanimously voted to place the performance-based graduation path on the board’s next consent calendar.

The State Board of Education has created a new performance-based pathway option to help students meet the graduation pathway requirement, based on the Washington State School Directors’ Association model.

Under this option, a student creates a proposal or a learning contract for a performance-based pathway opportunity, developed by the school or district.

The work created by the student, based on their learning experience, must demonstrate that they have met the learning standards in English Language Arts or mathematics.

The student’s work is evaluated locally, involving at least one teacher endorsed in the relevant subject area and using state-developed proficiency targets and associated rubrics.

The superintendent or a designee will develop procedures for approving student proposals and performance-based pathways created by the school or the district, assessing student work and addressing the safety of the student’s learning experience.

In other business, the board approved emergency waiver requests from the 2024-2025 school year, excusing students due to power outages caused by storms.

The board also approved a sale agreement for a parcel of land located in the 400 block of 4th Ave. N., Edmonds. The district sold the property in 1977; however, it was discovered in 1999 that a portion of the land remained unsold.

Records indicate that a new road was constructed through the site, and a private residence was subsequently built on the property.

The 1,562-square-foot parcel was surplused in June 1999 with the intention of selling the property to a previous homeowner., but the intended sale did not occur. The current owner is willing to pay the fair market price and reimburse the district for the appraisal costs.

The resolution can be seen here.

Other business addressed by the school board:

-Held a first reading of a revised board policy addressing language related to child exploitation, with no action taken at this time. “Child abuse, neglect and exploitation” has bee changed to read “Child abuse and neglect.” Language has also been added to explain that corporal punishment by parents, within specific parameters, is not considered abuse. The redline draft can be seen here.

– Honored Sno-King School Retirees Association scholarship recipients Kera Croft of Edmonds-Woodway High School and Colin McGuire of Meadowdale High School. The association awarded each student a $2,500 scholarship to support their goals of becoming educators upon graduation from college. It is renewable for three additional years at $1,000 per year.

– Celebrated the Meadowdale Players in recognition of being selected to perform Eurydice being selected to perform two shows on the main stage at the International Thespian Festival June 26, at the Ruth N. Hall Theater at Indiana University Bloomington. Tyler Pennington, Lucy Knudson, and Seda San Nicolas represented the 28 student actors and performed brief monologues from the play.

The Meadowdale Players are:

– Heard from Vocational Opportunities in Community Engagement (VOICE) students who participated in Project SEARCH. The students explained the training they received during their one-year internship, which was designed to help students with disabilities transition from high school to employment. One such training was equipment sterilization — a process of vital importance in the medical field. Other students learned skills in cash register operation, inventory management, sanitation, and security.

The next Edmonds School Board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

