School board approves math core materials, hears from Maplewood Co-op

The Edmonds School Board voted to adopt the new math core materials after a second reading during its May 28 meeting.

The updated Core Instructional Materials (CIM) for algebra 1, geometry and algebra 2 (AGA) courses for grades 7 through 12 will be Big Ideas Learning, Math and You, and Concepts and Connections.

Several district committees reviewed the material in collaboration with families, community members, staff and students. The proposed material was presented to the board of directors May 14.

The May 28 meeting included a presentation by Edmonds-based Maplewood Parent Cooperative School students, who explained how they ensure a sense of belonging by helping students feel heard, connected and a part of the Maplewood community.

Student voices are represented through student government; rules and suggestion boxes in the commons; student belonging surveys and the Students of Color Affinity Lunch Club. The ASB (Associated Student Body) organization also holds events such as spirit days and logo contests.

In addition, the ASB has created and hosted events for the community, such as an art show, movie night, bingo night, multicultural night and the Maplewood Madness yearly carnival.

The students connect with each other through activities like band and orchestra, Maplewood Movement Club, morning meetings, assemblies, buddy classes, open gym sessions and a Belonging Mural Project.

Maplewood Parent Cooperative School Principal Kim LaFleur followed the student presentation with the school’s improvement plan (SIP) for reading, which exceeded its goals.

The school’s target was to increase the percentage of multilingual students in kindergarten through 6th grade who scored at or above grade level in the iReady reading assessment from 35.7% in fall 2021 to 38.7% in spring 2024.

LaFleur said that “in the spring of 2024, we are at 50% of our multilingual learners being at grade level.”

She explained the three steps used to improve the student’s competence, starting with engaging students in small-group instruction. Teachers then analyzed students’ English language arts data to inform their teaching practices, formed small groups and adjusted instruction as needed to ensure it was effective for all students.

The final step was to provide in-class support for multilingual and struggling learners during core reading instruction.

LaFleur credits the staff knowing their students and having a close community for keeping students engaged in their learning.

In other business, the school board approved the following:

– The public works contract for the Seaview Elementary Roof Replacement Project. The completed project’s final payment was made May 10, for $2,012,200.57, including sales tax.



– The public works contract for the Meadowdale High School and Chase Lake Elementary School storefront replacement projects. A “storefront” is a technical architectural term for large windows in main entryways, offices and common areas. The final payment was made April 24 for $1,048,868.41, including sales tax.

– Acceptance of the constructability review report for the Oak Heights Elementary School Replacement Project. Approval of the constructability review report is required for receiving state construction assistance funding and is one technique the district said it uses to improve quality, control costs and add value to construction projects.

The next school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

— By Rick Sinnett






