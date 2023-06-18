Scholarships available for 2023 Salish Scientists Summer Camp

Does your child love the outdoors? Are they curious about wetlands, wildlife and what it takes to care for the environment? Sound Salmon Solutions is offering scholarships for its 2023 Salish Scientists Summer Camp.

Salish Scientists is a week-long, hands-on, outdoor day camp for students in grades 4-6 or 6-8 located at the Willow Creek Salmon & Watershed Education Center in Edmonds. Your child will get to explore a wetland, investigate water quality and learn to be a steward to their environment, all while meeting new friends and growing their independence.

Salish Scientists will empower students with the knowledge to make waves within their communities and will have students from fourth to eighth grade diving into the realm of scientific inquiry and using professional tools to complete their own research of freshwater, marsh and coastal ecosystems. The program integrates a place-based, interdisciplinary approach to learning that builds upon ecological concepts and related experiences. Students will gain a deeper understanding of the environmental challenges our region faces.

“Our vision is to work with the youth in the area to create viable interworking communities of empowerment and stewardship for the surrounding world,” Sound Salmon Solutions said.

To learn more, register, or apply for scholarships, visit www.soundsalmonsolutions.org/salish-scientists.