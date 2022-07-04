Scene over Lake Ballinger: 3rd of July fireworks

Photos taken over Lake Ballinger during the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Third of July fireworks show Sunday night. See photos of the pre-fireworks festivities here. Have photos of the event you want to share? Email them to info@mltnews.com.
MLT News
Sign Up for Our Daily MLT Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.