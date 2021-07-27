Scene on video: Progress on the Ballinger Park fishing pier

David Carlos shot this video of Ballinger Park fishing pier construction in Mountlake Terrace July 26.

The waterfront project will add a new fishing pier, boat dock, boat launch, and enhanced shoreline improvements. Project funding also covers the new restrooms at the boat launch as well as an accessible pathway from the senior/community center to the boat launch area. Demolition of the existing fishing pier, boat ramp, and tire rip rap is another component of the work. The total project cost is nearly $1.5 million.

The project is expected to be completed by September.