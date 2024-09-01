Scene on opening day of light rail: A celebratory mood in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace

The mood was joyful in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace Friday afternoon as thousands of light rail riders visited the newly opened stations. In addition to hosting a booth at both locations, My Neighborhood News Network staff captured the day in photos and also asked people of all ages to share on video what they love about light rail. We’ll be publishing those video highlights soon.

