Scene nearby: You can’t take the HOV lane with a dummy

The Washington State Patrol continues its HOV emphasis patrol this week through Sept. 14.

On Wednesday morning, a trooper on patrol pulled over a vehicle driving with a dummy in the passenger seat on southbound I-5 in Lynnwood.

“Don’t be fooled by this ‘dummy,’ they won’t be able to produce any identification!” Trooper Heather Axtman said on Twitter, along with the hashtag #creepy.

HOV violations are one of the most frequent complaints the WSP receives, and though an emphasis patrol is ongoing this week, troopers look for these violators daily.

WSDOT’s central Puget Sound high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes are designed to provide faster and more reliable options for travelers who rideshare through carpool, vanpool or public transit. The HOV system also enhances the efficient operation of the entire freeway network by moving more people in fewer vehicles

WSDOT reminds travelers that HOV violators disrupt the overall function of the HOV system on our roadways, which increases the cost of transit that operate within HOV lanes.