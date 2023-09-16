Scene nearby: Shoreline’s Highland Ice Arena demolished

The building that once housed Shoreline’s Highland Ice Arena, located at 18005 Aurora Ave. N., was demolished this week, making way for new apartments.

The arena closed in October 2022 after 60 years in business.

Through the decades, the arena has seen innumerable skating lessons, hockey games, parties, and practices. The original owners –Dorothy and Jim Stephens, passed away recently at the age of 99 and 100 — respectively in 2021 and 2022.

— Photos by David Carlos