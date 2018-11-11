Scene nearby: On 100th anniversary of WWI armistice, remembering those who served

1 of 7

More than 250 veterans, scouts, families, elected officials and grateful citizens of all ages and backgrounds came together on a sunny Nov.11 Sunday morning at the Lynnwood Veterans Plaza to pause, remember and express gratitude for the sacrifices made by all those who have served in the U.S. military to defend our freedoms.

“It was 100 years ago today, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 that the Guns of August fell silent, ending the most horrific war mankind had ever known,” began emcee Martin Spani, Marine Corps veteran and past commander of Lynnwood VFW Post 1040. “President Woodrow Wilson declared it ‘the war to end all wars,’ but sadly Wilson’s dream was not to be. Since then the men and women of our armed forces have been called again and again to go into harm’s way to defend and preserve the freedoms we enjoy today. On this day we come together to honor all veterans regardless of whether they served in war or peace for the sacrifices they willingly made to ensure these freedoms.”

Joining Spani were the Northwest Junior Pipe Band, contingents from the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel