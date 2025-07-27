Scene nearby: Latino Expo at Edmonds College

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) hosted its annual Latino Expo at Edmonds College Saturday.

“At a time when immigration and political tensions weigh heavily on many of our families and neighbors, the presence of our allies matters more than ever,” LETI founder and CEO Rosario Reyes said. “This event is more than a festival – it’s a safe and welcoming space where we can stand united, enjoy delicious Latino food and fun entertainment.”

The event received support from local organizations including the City of Lynnwood, Edmonds College, Molina Healthcare and Sound Transit.

