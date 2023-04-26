Scene nearby: Family time at Tulip Town Posted: April 25, 2023 6 A mom and daughter take a photo at Skagit Valley’s Tulip Town with workers harvesting tulips in the background. Learn more here. (Photo by Arnie Lund)
