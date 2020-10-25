Scene nearby: Cheaper By the Day outlet store opens in Lynnwood

A line of bargain shoppers greeted local entrepreneur and former Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Seaun Richards Friday morning for the grand opening of his new store.

Cheaper By The Day is an overstock outlet store where everything is $7 and the prices drop daily until all items are sold. The store — located at 19800 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood — has 20 large bins containing thousands of products from stores like Amazon, Target, Costco, Walmart and Lowe’s.

According to Richards, people began arriving as early as 6 a.m. to wait in line for the store to open. Only 30 people at a time were allowed inside, in accordance with pandemic-related occupancy restrictions. The store opened Friday morning with 35,000 products ready to go, but Richards said they were refilling bins within the first hour.

“I am blown away,” he said. “We’re probably going to have to find a new spot because this is too small.”

Products will also be priced by a sliding scale that gets lower as the week progresses. Starting on Friday, everything in the store is priced at $7, Saturdays are $5, Sundays go down to $3, Mondays dip to $1 and on Tuesdays, everything is 50 cents. The store will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Hours are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Tuesday.

–Photos by Cody Sexton