Scene nearby: A daytrip to scenic Index

Sometimes we need to recede somewhat from the world that is defined by humans, and spend some time amidst a rawer world where nature predominates. In our region there are many possibilities, but let me recommend a short trip to the mountains around the tiny enclave of Index.

At this time of year, you can look in awe at snow-covered craggy mountains and be below the snow level. Once you head east from Monroe, you’ll get escalating views of what I believe are the most scenic collection of peaks in Washington, bisected by a river and girded by older forests.

Our solitary volcanoes deserve admiration, though for a single mountain I’d give a shoutout to Whitehorse mountain near Darrington — but Mount Index and its neighbors are surprisingly close in wonders. And Index is a great end point, just a couple of miles off of US 2, and its fortunate inhabitants have remarkable views without any car travel.

We hadn’t realized that the long-closed Bush House had reopened in 2021. We didn’t dine this visit, but are considering staying there in the future and soaking up the surroundings. Reviews of the food served there are good, but as a road trip day, we succumbed once more to Vic’s Shack in Sultan.

Back in Edmonds in about three hours, even at a leisurely pace.

— Story and photos by Kevin O’Keeffe