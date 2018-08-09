Scene in Terrace: Community gathers for National Night Out

1 of 5

Over 1,000 community members attended Mountlake Terrace’s National Night Out event Tuesday at Evergreen Playfield.

This year’s event offered entertainment including caricature artist Steve Hartley (Muggshotz), balloon artist Sara Chastain from Puget Sound Balloons, face painting by Girl Scout Troop #43738, DJ RT Music, bouncy houses, MTYAA batting cage and a special appearance by Smokey Bear with the U.S. Forest Service.

Free hot dogs, chips, cotton candy, cookies, water and soda were provided, thanks to the event’s sponsors and donations by local businesses. Volunteers included South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue, city board and commission members and city employees. Over 30 local agencies provided giveaways and information about the services they offer in the Mountlake Terrace community.

Demonstrations were given by Seattle Tae Kwon Do in Mountlake Terrace and Mountlake Terrace Dance programs. Edmonds Police Officer Robinson and K-9 Hobbs also gave a police dog demonstration. Police Chief Greg Wilson answered questions from children, and guests visited about a dozen public safety and public works vehicles.

For the second year in a row, Cascade Bicycle Club held a Bike Rodeo on the tennis court parking lot on 224th Street Southwest. During the rodeo, the group provided 67 free bike helmets and offered bicycle lessons and helmet fittings for children. The Bike Rodeo is part of the Bike2Health educational program developed by the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace and funded by a grant from the Verdant Health Commission.

“This event really brings our community together and demonstrates that Mountlake Terrace is a friendly, close-knit city,” stated Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “We really appreciate Premera Blue Cross, our principal sponsor, as well as all of the sponsors and participants who make this an outstanding event.”

The National Association of Town Watch has selected Mountlake Terrace’s event as a National Award Winner for its outstanding participation for several years.

The city would like to thank the following sponsors: Premera Blue Cross, Ballinger Thriftway, Double DD Meats, Espresso Break, Mountlake Terrace Albertsons, Mountlake Terrace Business Association, Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts, Red Onion Burgers, Terrace-Brier Lions Club, Millers Rent All, Tour de Terrace, MTYAA, Girl Scout Troop #43738, Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, and Waste Management.

For additional photos from the event, click here to visit the City of Mountlake Terrace Facebook page, where you can view a full gallery.