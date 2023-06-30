Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Youth basketball camp underway at MTHS

The sounds of bouncing basketballs and excited hoopsters have filled the Mountlake Terrace High School gymnasium this week as more than 175 kids ages 6-15 are participating in the school’s three-day youth basketball camp.

The number of camp attendees is the highest in the 25-year history of the program, much to the delight of Terrace basketball coach Nalin Sood. “It’s my favorite week of the year,” he said.

The camp, offered by the Edmonds School District and the City of Mountlake Terrace and led by Sood, his Terrace Hawks’ coaching staff and roster members of his varsity and junior varsity teams, was sold out three weeks prior to its first day on Wednesday.

— Story and photo by Doug Petrowski





