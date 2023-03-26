Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Work begins on Terrace View Estates

The clearing of property has begun at 52nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.
The new private construction project, located at 21216 52nd Ave. W., is called Terrace View Estates.
It will be a residential, medium-density multi-household complex consisting of 18 townhomes in three buildings.
— Story and photos by David Carlos
