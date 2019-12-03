Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Woodard sworn in to council seat

Steve Woodard is now an officially elected member of the Mountlake Terrace City Council.

Woodard was sworn in during Monday night’s council meeting after being elected last month. He holds the Position 2 seat that was left vacant with the December 2018 death of long-time Councilmember and Mayor Jerry Smith.

The city council earlier this year appointed Woodard from among 11 applicants to fill Position 2 until the November election could be held. He ran unopposed for the position. He will fill out the remaining two years of Smith’s term.

A 16-year Mountlake Terrace resident, Woodard is a student services dean of students at Edmonds Community College. Before being appointed to the council, he served on the Mountlake Terrace Library Board and the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission.

The remaining councilmembers elected in November — Erin Murray, Laura Sonmore and Bryan Wahl — will be sworn in during a ceremony in January.