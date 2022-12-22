Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Winter solstice Posted: December 21, 2022 15 View from the Gateway neighorhood of Mountlake Terrace, looking south on Dec. 21. Lake Washington is in the background to the left, and the Seattle skyline is in the background on the right corner. (Photo by David Carlos)
