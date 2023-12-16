Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Waving flags and asking for peace in Palestine

On Mountlake Terrace’s 236th Street Southwest overpass along the I-5 freeway, a group of people wave Palestine flags. They’ve been doing this for four weeks now, rain or shine. On Saturday, it was sunny and in the upper 40s. There were nine people and a handful of children. Every 10 seconds, a southbound car would honk its horn, a sign of support for the group’s message.

There’s no easy place to park and ask questions. A parking lot is about a quarter mile away. Time to stroll and find out who they are and what they represent.

How long have you been doing this?

Heather: About four weeks.

What’s your message to the world?

Heather: It’s for Palestine, for a cease-fire…To cease fire on both sides. So there can be peace and no more murdering of children and women and civilians.

So this isn’t taking just one side?

Heather: No, it’s not. We want it to stop on both sides. We’ve protested with Jewish people. We have Jewish people that come. “Jewish Voices for Peace” is who we protest with.

We’re just good Samaritans.

How long do you expect to do this?

Heather: Until it ends. (A man chimes in from nearby: “Till liberation!”). Heather repeats his words: “Till liberation.”

The group meets here every Saturday and Sunday. Their Facebook page is “Palestine Solidarity Committee.”

— Story and photos by David Carlos