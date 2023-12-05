Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Water everywhere

As rain continued Tuesday, the City of Mountlake Terrace said that 216th Street Southwest was closed at 68th Avenue West for flooding. The roadway reopened in the afternoon.

“Please observe all road closures,” the city said in an announcement. “Don’t drive through standing water. Clear drains if you can do so safely.”

Ballinger Park also was flooded with overflow from Lake Ballinger — a common occurrence during rain events. City of Mountlake Terrace Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed noted in an email that current work being conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the park is “a restoration project, not a flood abatement project,” and is designed to improve habitat. “A large part of Ballinger Park is within the 100-year floodplain and it is a wetland,” she said.

“However, WSDOT (the Washington State Department of Transportation) is actively working on a project to replace the 5-foot culvert on McAleer Creek that drains the lake, and when that project is completed, I anticipate that will alleviate a large amount of the flooding on Lake Ballinger,” Reed added. “This is scheduled to be done within the next five years.”

In addition, the City of Lynnwood said via X (formerly Twitter) that 44th Avenue West was closed between the 20400 and 20800 block — just north of Mountlake Terrace — due to water in the roadway.

“Please use alternate routes,” the city said.