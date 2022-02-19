Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Wait a minute, Mr. Postman Posted: February 18, 2022 15 United States Postal Service mail carrier Wyatt, who did not wish to share his last name, delivers mail to houses along 236th Street Southwest on Friday, Feb. 18. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.