Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Volunteers pitch in for fall cleanup Day of Service

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace residents and community leaders pitched in for a morning of service and remembrance of 9/11 during a fall cleanup event Saturday. The work focused on the area near the MLT Recreation Pavilion and nearby Terrace Creek Park, home to the city’s disc golf course.

Organized by the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission and Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee, the annual event is aligned with the National “Day of Service.”

— Photos by Julia Wiese