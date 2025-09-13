Saturday, September 13, 2025
City Government

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Volunteers pitch in for fall cleanup Day of Service

Mountlake Terrace Parks Supervisor Celina Williams shares safety and project instructions with volunteers gathered at the Recreation Pavilion.
The Hafner family signs in to start their duties.
Recreation and Parks Advisory Commttee member Ellen Lavoie shovels soil for the tree plantings.
Volunteers including (L-R) Mike, Jordi (bending), Councilmember William Paige and Mireia prune blackberries along hole 14 of the disc golf course on the western edge of Terrace Creek Park.
Vicki and David Fox dig a hole for a Stewartia tree.
L-R: Volunteers Hank and Molly join Luke, a disc golfer, in spreading soil for an area to be seeded with grass.
Dad Zeb teaches sons Casey and Lincoln Frye the proper way to plant.

Mountlake Terrace residents and community leaders pitched in for a morning of service and remembrance of 9/11 during a fall cleanup event Saturday. The work focused on the area near the MLT Recreation Pavilion and nearby Terrace Creek Park, home to the city’s disc golf course.

Organized by the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission and Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee, the annual event is aligned with the National “Day of Service.”

— Photos by Julia Wiese

