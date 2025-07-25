Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Viewing trail, pathway construction at Ballinger Park July 24, 2025

The latest photos and a video of construction at Ballinger Park on a City of Mountlake Terrace project that includes a wildlife viewing platform and connecting pedestrian pathways on the park’s west side. The project also includes an improved entry from the west side at the Interurban Trail. Pathways will connect the west entrance to the viewing platform, the new bridge and boardwalk. (Photos taken July 24 by David Carlos)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.