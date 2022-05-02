Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Trash talk

There was no one in line Monday morning at 9 a.m. when Snohomish County’s Southwest Transfer Station (aka, the dump), opened, photographer David Carlos noted. But there was a lot of trash.

According to Snohomish County, garbage has built up since the start of the year due to a shortage of intermodal containers used for waste-by-rail shipments to the Roosevelt Landfill located in south central Washington. The Snohomish County Council last week approved an emergency contract with Waste Management Inc. to aid Snohomish County Solid Waste in the removal of excess refuse at local transfer stations.

The recycling station is unaffected.

You can view the lines at the transfer station here.

The transfer station is located at 21311 61st Pl. W. in Mountlake Terrace.