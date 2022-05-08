Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Today’s forecast — a bloomin’ downpour 5 hours ago 24 Photo: Today's forecast: A bloomin' downpour. Mountlake Terrace, 5-8-22 Photo taken by David Carlos on 48th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.