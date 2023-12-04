Scene in Mountlake Terrace: The other ‘tree’ in town

Mountlake Terrace had its official holiday tree lighting Dec. 1, but lights are also visible on the city’s water tower, which used to serve as the official “tree” for city before the new city hall was constructed.
— Photo by David Carlos
