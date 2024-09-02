Scene in Mountlake Terrace: The light rail difference Posted: September 1, 2024 1 Two days after the opening of light rail in Mountlake Terrace, Andrea York shared a photo of a busy Mountlake Terrace park-and-ride lot at 6 p.m. Sunday, noting the lot was “formerly almost empty.”
