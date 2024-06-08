Scene in Mountlake Terrace: The latest on apartment complex planned next to light rail station

Here’s an updated rendering of the Candela apartment complex being planned at 5901 236th St. S.W., adjacent to the new Mountlake Terrace light rail station.
The complex will have two eight-story buildings with 425 units, 5,000 square feet of commercial space and a courtyard. There will be underground parking.
The city has approved the plans, which are now in civil/engineering permit review.
As we reported earlier, the owner is Mill Stream Properties LLC. Mill Stream in 2019 had purchased all eight properties in the 59th Place West cul de sac off 236th Street Southwest and leased them back to Sound Transit as a temporary parking lot during light rail construction.The project is located in the city’s TC-1 zone, one of three zones the Mountlake Terrace City Council approved as part of an updated Town Center plan in 2019. It allows up to 12-story buildings in areas closest to the light rail station.
