Scene in Mountlake Terrace: That’s the spirit Posted: October 30, 2022 68 Seen Sunday at the Cedar Plaza QFC: A pirate and his deckhand As far as dressing up for Halloween a day early, Ian the pirate said: “We may have jumped the ship.” See what he did there? (Photo by David Carlos)
