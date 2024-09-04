Scene in Mountlake Terrace: That London vibe Posted: September 3, 2024 5 Evoking an underground terminus in London on the Picadilly Line, this is instead the entrance to the new Traxx apartments (23905 Van Ry Blvd. in Mountlake Terrace. “I’m quite chuffed to have discovered it,” photographer David Carlos said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.