Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Testing the robots Posted: January 17, 2022 31 Amazon employees were testing the company’s Scout delivery robots last week on paved terrain in Mountlake Terrace. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) The company plans to utilize the six-wheeled delivery robots to drop off Amazon Prime packages.
