Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Taking a twirl at Tour de Terrace

The Tour de Terrace Festival opened Friday afternoon with carnival rides, a midway, food and friends. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday at Evergreen Playfields. Learn more here.
— Photos by David Carlos
