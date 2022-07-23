Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Taking a twirl at Tour de Terrace

Posted: July 22, 2022 16

The Tour de Terrace Festival opened Friday afternoon with carnival rides, a midway, food and friends. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday at Evergreen Playfields. Learn more here.

— Photos by David Carlos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME