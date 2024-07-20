Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Taking a spin at Tour de Terrace

Tour de Terrace — a Seafair-sanctioned, free summer festival — got underway in Mountlake Terrace Friday with food booths, a beer garden and carnival rides. The day concluded with a parade (photos of that to come).
On Saturday, there’s a day-long car show, and both Saturday and Sunday include a community-favorite pancake breakfast.
Tour de Terrace is operated by a nonprofit with support from the City of Mountlake Terrace. You can learn more here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.