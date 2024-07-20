Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Taking a spin at Tour de Terrace

Olivia takes her first-ever carnival ride with her dad at the Tour de Terrace Friday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Sliding into the moment.
Glow sticks light up the night.
Riding the wind at sunset.
Ready for the big drop.;
Arms up for a thrilling ride.
A dizzying experience.
Sky high.
Excitement on the midway.
Catching waves.
Live music is part of the fun.
Let’s go!

Tour de Terrace — a Seafair-sanctioned, free summer festival — got underway in Mountlake Terrace Friday with food booths, a beer garden and carnival rides. The day concluded with a parade (photos of that to come).

On Saturday, there’s a day-long car show, and both Saturday and Sunday include a community-favorite pancake breakfast.

Tour de Terrace is operated by a nonprofit with support from the City of Mountlake Terrace. You can learn more here.

 

