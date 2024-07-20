Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Taking a spin at Tour de Terrace

Tour de Terrace — a Seafair-sanctioned, free summer festival — got underway in Mountlake Terrace Friday with food booths, a beer garden and carnival rides. The day concluded with a parade (photos of that to come).

On Saturday, there’s a day-long car show, and both Saturday and Sunday include a community-favorite pancake breakfast.

Tour de Terrace is operated by a nonprofit with support from the City of Mountlake Terrace. You can learn more here.