Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Swing batter, batter Posted: March 7, 2022 17 Covey Koch prepares to swing at a pitch while practicing with family and friends for the upcoming baseball season. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Covey Koch follows through on his swing. Mountlake Terrace resident Karl Koch, who coaches youth baseball, prepares to unleash a pitch during the Friday, March 4 training session at Ballinger Park. Natnaeo Kfleyesus, who said he is likely this year to play his first season of baseball, practices making the transition from wiffle ball to hitting baseballs. Kfleyesus watches the baseball’s flight path after it left his bat. Karl Koch demonstrates batting technique and weight distribution to Kfleyesus (not pictured), while son Covey Koch waits to field any balls that were hit.
