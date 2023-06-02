Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Surface treatment for Ballinger Park playground

The rubber surface installation has started for the inclusive playground at Ballinger Park. There are several days of work ahead to get all the colors installed and site restoration completed, as well as final testing and inspection, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.
The inclusive playground will be accessible to children with disabilities and sensory challenges.
— Photos by David Carlos
