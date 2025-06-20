Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Sundog and contrail Posted: June 19, 2025 2 According to the National Weather Service, “sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present.” Contrails, meanwhile, are “cloud-like streamers frequently observed to form behind aircraft flying in clear, cold, humid air.” (Photo by RJ Perna)
