Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Shopping with catitude

I was at the grocery store. As I rounded corner, I was in a collision course with a shopping cart being pushed by an older lady.
She swerved and said, “Don’t worry, my cat won’t hit you.” She held up her purse, which had a cat design on it. I complimented her on her choice of purse. She also held up her watch with a black cat design.
“Do you have a dog or cat?” She asked.
“I have one cat, 17 years old,” I answered.
She proceeded to tell me that she had just sent her cat to heaven last week. “I’m sorry,” I said.
She continued, “I used to have 50 cats when I lived on a farm in Oregon,” she added. “We had nooo rat problems at all!”
Sensing this conversation may extend too long, I quickly said, “Well, I hope you have a good day!”
In return she said, “And I hope you have a purrfect day!”
It didn’t dawn on me until halfway down the aisle that she snuck in a pun.
I hunted her down to the next aisle and said, “I just got your pun!” She smiled behind her mask.
I had one ready for her. Summoning one of my go-to puns, I said, “I hope you’re feline fine.”
Not to be outdone, she walked away, flinging one more parting pun: “I’ll be pussyfooting along now.”
I had nothing, no comeback. It was a…cat-astrophe.
— Story and photo by David Carlos
